Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe wants to keep full-back Kieran Trippier, but it is still possible for the veteran to depart for a league whose window is yet to close, according to The Athletic.

Trippier had been linked with a move away from St James’ Park in the summer after getting frustrated at losing his starting spot to Tino Livramento.

He was linked with a move to Everton but nothing has materialised yet and he still remains on Newcastle United’s books.

Manager Howe is keen on keeping the player and has insisted that Trippier continues to be a valued member of his team.

However, as things stand, Tripper could still leave St James’ Park.

Trippier has been linked with a move to both Saudi Arabia and Turkey and one of those countries can still be his next destination given that the transfer windows are still open there.

It now remains to be seen where Tripper’s immediate future lies.

He still has a contract with the Magpies running until the summer of 2026.