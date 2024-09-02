Paul Merson believes a deadline day signing made by Nottingham Forest is ‘a huge coup’ for the Tricky Trees.

Forest, despite having made a number of signings, did not bring down the shutters on their transfer business on deadline day.

They held off late interest from Newcastle United in winger Anthony Elanga and added defender Morato and midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse came in from West Ham United on a season-long loan after slipping down the pecking order under Julen Lopetegui.

Former Premier League star Merson thinks that landing the midfielder is a great bit of business for Forest.

He feels that Ward-Prowse is a superb passer of the ball, which will suit Nottingham Forest, and the deal was a coup.

“He’s a great passer of the ball and they’ve got a lot of pace going forward and they’ve got him in behind them so it’s a no-brainer”, Merson said on Sky Sports.

“I think it’s a good signing and I was quite surprised when I saw it.



“I think it’s a huge coup from them.”

West Ham only signed Ward-Prowse from Southampton last summer, with former boss David Moyes keen to snap him up.

He has been handed the number 18 shirt at the City Ground.