Real Betis president Angel Haro has admitted that the Spanish club have granted Tottenham Hotspur an option to buy midfielder Johnny Cardoso.

The Spanish side were desperate to land Giovani Lo Celso from Tottenham before the transfer window slammed shut.

They did manage to do a deal with Spurs for Lo Celso, but the Premier League club brought up Cardoso in the talks and agreed an option to sign him in the future.

The 22-year-old American midfielder is highly rated and Haro admits there are several sides that like him – but Spurs are now in the driving seat.

“Johnny is a player who is of interest not only to Tottenham, but to many other teams, who has great potential”, Haro was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

“And in this case, within the Gio operation, they asked us for an option to buy for a value that was important and interesting for us.

“And we did give them that option.”

Spurs’ option to buy Cardoso is set at €25m and is strictly time limited.

The Premier League side have a two-week window in June next year to trigger the option and if they fail to do so then it will expire.