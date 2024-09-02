Watford striker Mileta Rajovic has arrived in Denmark to undergo a medical with Brondby.

Rajovic was linked with a move away from Watford on deadline day on Friday, but he is instead heading to another country where the window remains open.

Danish giants Brondby have negotiated a season-long loan deal with Watford for the attacker.

He has now landed in Denmark to undergo a medical with Brondby and complete his move to the club, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet.

Rajovic joined Watford just last year from Swedish side Kalmar and a move to Brondby represents a return home for the striker.

He spent time in the youth ranks at the Danish giants but kicked off his senior career with B 93.

Brondby currently sit in fifth spot in the Danish Superliga standings after picking up eleven points from their opening seven games.

They will hope to see Rajovic hit the ground running back in Denmark and he could make his debut for the club at home against SonderjyskE after the international break.