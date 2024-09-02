West Ham United ‘have concerns’ over a free agent’s injury history and are to make a decision over signing him, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers were busy in the recent transfer window and pulled off a number of eye-catching signings, including Jean-Clair Todibo, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Fullkrug.

They are however considering bringing in another centre-back to make sure they have sufficient depth in the area.

That would mean dipping into the free agent market given the window has closed and former Liverpool defender Joel Matip is the player they prefer.

Matip left Anfield at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract, with injury marring his last season with the Reds.

West Ham are holding talks with the defender’s camp, however his injury record is something they are concerned about.

The Hammers are determined to make sure they do all their homework before offering the centre-back a deal.

Jurgen Klopp had been keen for Liverpool to offer Matip fresh terms even after he got injured, but the club did not follow the German’s advice.