West Ham United are unlikely to make a move for a former Manchester United defender who is now a free agent, according to ExWHUemployee.

While the transfer window has now closed in England until January, clubs remain able to bring in free agents and West Ham have their eyes peeled.

Another centre-back, following the loan exits of Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd, is on the agenda at the London Stadium, with Joel Matip the preferred choice.

Another free agent is former Manchester United left-back Alex Telles, who has left Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

The 31-year-old does have interest from several sides, but West Ham are not currently looking to sign him.

Telles would also command a high wage packet.

The left-back was on the books at Manchester United from 2020 until 2023, albeit he had a loan stint away from Old Trafford at Sevilla in the 2022/23 campaign.

He did not manage to pick up a trophy during his time at Old Trafford, but won the Arab Club Champions Cup at Al Nassr.