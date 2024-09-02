Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Jose Sa’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia ‘appears to be off’ and the player is now set to stay put at Molineux, according to the Express & Star.

Wolves showed a late flurry of activity in the summer transfer market, bringing in as many as three players on the final day of the window.

One of those three was goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, who arrived from Crystal Palace for a fee in the region of £10m.

Johnstone’s move put question marks over the future of long-term number one Sa, who was then linked with a move away.

Interest in Sa emerged from Saudi Arabia.

However, now a deal for the Portuguese appears to be off and he is set to stay put at Wolves.

The development means that Sa will now fight with Johnstone for a place in Gary O’Neil’s starting eleven.

Sa, who played in 35 of Wolves’ 38 league games last season, has a contract with the club running until the summer of 2027.