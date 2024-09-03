A Burnley star’s agent has lifted the lid on his client being chased over the transfer window and admits that the player ‘really wanted to go’ to the club after him.

The Clarets were busy on deadline day and raided Millwall for the signature of Zian Flemming, while Jaidon Anthony was another fresh face landing in the final days.

Players also left and Mike Tresor, who only joined the Championship side permanently this summer, was strongly linked with a move away from Turf Moor.

Ligue 1 outfit Nice were strongly linked with Tresor regarding a potential move but they could not agree with the loan fee the Clarets were asking for the player.

Dutch giants Ajax also came in late to take Tresor on loan after Steven Bergwijn left the club recently.

Tresor’s agent Shallon Nkeshimana has now revealed that the Belgian was ‘really’ eager to join Ajax, but Burnley asking a big loan fee for Tresor pushed the Dutch side away.

“It is true that Ajax came forward for Mike and that he really wanted to go to Amsterdam”, Nkeshimana told Dutch magazine Voetbal International about his client’s intention to make the move to the Netherlands.

“But Burnley asked for a disproportionate rental fee.”

Tresor has not played a minute for the Clarets this season under Scott Parker and it remains to be seen if the boss will give him a chance in the upcoming months of the season.