A club are now ‘in talks’ with Manchester United to land a Red Devils star in the coming days.

Manchester United headed into the international break on the back of a damaging 3-0 defeat at home against Liverpool.

Erik ten Hag has come in for criticism after the result and the pressure is on the Dutchman to turn things around quickly.

Ten Hag brought Casemiro off at half time in the Liverpool game following a poor first 45 minutes from the former Real Madrid man.

Now, according to Turkish outlet Transfer Merkezi, Galatasaray want to take Casemiro to Turkey.

The Turkish transfer window is still open and Galatasaray are ‘in talks’ with Manchester United about signing Casemiro.

They would like to sign the Brazilian on loan for the season.

It is unclear if Manchester United are happy to play ball given they could only replace Casemiro by dipping into the free agent market.