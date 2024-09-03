Coventry City are looking at a possible swoop for a free agent who was last on the books at Bristol City, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

With the window now having slammed shut until January, clubs must fish in the free agent market if they wish to make signings sooner.

A number of players are available as free agents and Coventry are now looking to increase their options in midfield.

That has led to Coventry now considering a move to land midfielder Matty James.

James, 33, was last on the books at Bristol City, a club he left at the end of last season.

Now the midfielder could be offered a route back into the Championship with Coventry.

He made 37 appearances in the Championship for Bristol City over the course of last season.

James, who regularly pulled on the captain’s armband at Ashton Gate, played in both the Robins’ meetings with Coventry, giving them an up close look at him.