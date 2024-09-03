‘Under the authorisation’ of Crystal Palace’s medical team, an Eagles star has headed off on international duty following ‘rapid improvement’ on his injury.

National teams around the world are gathering their players together in advance of international fixtures over the coming days.

Crystal Palace have players away on international duty and boss Oliver Glasner will be hoping they come through without an issue.

Palace midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been called up by Colombia, but the Eagles wanted to make sure he is able to take part without an issue, especially as he had a tendon problem.

Now, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, ‘under the authorisation’ of Palace’s medical team, Lerma will travel today to Colombia.

He has had ‘rapid improvement’ in his tendon and is set to train with the Colombia squad on Wednesday.

Crystal Palace will want Colombia to treat Lerma with kid gloves over the course of the international break.

Lerma, who is just two appearances away from the 50 mark with Colombia, has played 79 minutes for Crystal Palace in the Premier League this season.