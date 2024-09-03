Red Bull Salzburg boss Pep Lijnders believes that Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is off the ball aggressive like a Serbian and on the ball controlled like a Spaniard.

The 19-year-old midfielder is highly rated at Liverpool and this summer joined Austrian side Salzburg on a season-long loan agreement, with the Austrians beating off Barcelona.

He has been reunited with Lijnders, who worked with Bajcetic at Liverpool during his time as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant manager.

Bajcetic has both Serbian and Spanish lineage and Lijnders believes that the Liverpool midfielder has acquired both styles of the game.

The Salzburg boss pointed out that when going into the tackles and challenges, Bajcetic shows the aggressiveness of a Serbian and, when in control of the ball, displays his Spanish ability of possession.

“Stefan is a guy who is Serbian and Spanish and this combination makes him really special, in my opinion”, Lijnders told Red Bull Salzburg’s in-house media.

“The Serbian, like the knife between the teeth, likes the challenges, the tackles and at the same time he has this Spanish style of play with possessing the ball.”

The 19-year-old midfielder will be keen to ply his trade at Salzburg this season and will be determined to impress Liverpool boss Arne Slot with his performances.