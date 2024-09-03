Richard Keys has revealed that he hopes his early reservations about Liverpool manager Arne Slot were wrong.

The 45-year-old Dutch boss has made a great start to life at Anfield after Liverpool took all nine points from their opening three Premier League matches.

Slot became the Reds boss after Jurgen Klopp decided to step down last season and questions were asked about the former Feyenoord manager’s appointment in some quarters.

Keys himself criticised Slot’s appointment and even made a comparison to Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, referring to Slot as ‘Arne ten Slot’.

After Slot’s side secured a comprehensive 3-0 win at Old Trafford against Manchester United on Sunday, Keys is hoping that his doubts about Slot prove to be wrong.

“I thought Liverpool were good. No more. But they didn’t have to be”, Keys wrote in his latest blog about the Anfield outfit.

“They swept Utd away without getting out of second gear. I’m hoping my reservations about Arne Slot were wrong.

“In fairness, he’s made a great start and what players are saying leads me to believe they’re enjoying working with him.”

Slot’s men will be looking to continue their perfect winning start in the league when they face Nottingham Forest after the international break.