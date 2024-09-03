Liverpool’s loaned out star Stefan Bajcetic has stated that his aim is to rack up as many games as possible and win every trophy possible for Red Bull Salzburg.

The 19-year-old defensive midfielder has already made 22 senior appearances for Liverpool and is considered a future first-team player at Anfield.

Liverpool sanctioned a season-long loan for Bajcetic to help the youngster with his development and he joined Austrian side Salzburg this summer.

The Reds midfielder declared that his aim is to rack up game time as much as possible to aid his development.

And Bajcetic stressed that he will give his all to win every trophy possible for Austrian side Salzburg this season.

“On an individual side, I should play most games that I can, play a lot of games, play a lot of minutes, and stay fit”, Bajcetic told Red Bull Salzburg’s in-house media.

“And like I said, hopefully win everything we can.

“I have no doubt that I am going to give everything on the pitch and win all the trophies for this club.”

Salzburg will get back to action against Austria Klagenfurt after the international break and all eyes will be on Bajcetic to see whether he will make his debut in that game.