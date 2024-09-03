Liverpool never dropped their price for one of the players they sold this summer and even increased it, a club’s technical director has revealed.

The Reds cashed in on a number of their young stars in the summer, with Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg going to Brentford, while Bobby Clark joined Red Bull Salzburg.

PSV Eindhoven wanted to land Van den Berg and worked for most of the summer, but could not bring Liverpool’s asking price down.

PSV technical director Earnie Stewart admits that his side waited and hoped for the price to drop.

Stewart insisted that not only did the Merseyside club refuse to bring the asking price down, but they even increased Van den Berg’s valuation.

While Van den Berg and Ko Itakura remained PSV’s priority targets for defence, Stewart told Dutch magazine Voetbal International: “But the price has never come down.

“In fact, it has only gone up. By Dutch standards, it was no longer possible.”

The deal to sign Van den Berg from Liverpool will cost Brentford up to £25m.

The Bees paid £20m upfront and will pay an additional £5m in add-ons, a price which PSV could not afford.