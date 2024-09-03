Netherlands national team manager Ronald Koeman believes that Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch is taking his chances under Arne Slot with both hands.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has made only 12 senior appearances for the Dutch side despite making his debut three years ago.

Gravenberch joined the Reds last summer from Bayern Munich and struggled for game time as he started only 12 league matches.

This season, however, the Dutch midfielder has completed 90 minutes in all three league matches and Koeman believes that Gravenberch now understands what he needs to do to become a midfielder in the Premier League.

Koeman is also of the view that Gravenberch is now finally getting his chances and doing justice to them in a Liverpool shirt, not least with his performance in the win at Manchester United.

“He played well and it is clear that he has made a step up. He is getting the chance and he is taking it with both hands”, Koeman told a press conference about the Reds midfielder.

“He is probably getting the confidence he needs. He started earlier than some other internationals. Maybe the penny will drop now.”

The 61-year-old insisted that he amongst others has always seen the potential Gravenberch possess.

“We have always seen a lot of potential in Ryan. A lot of people, including me, thought that a bit of concentration, the laziness, could be improved.

“It seems that he realises what is required of the midfield of Liverpool in the Premier League.

“If a player is given the confidence or the chance, that can be the push in the right direction.”

Gravenberch will be looking to get some time on the pitch against Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Nations League this weekend.