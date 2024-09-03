Newcastle United are expected to keep their interest in a summer transfer target alive, according to the Athletic.

Eddie Howe’s side had a frustrating end to the transfer window with no arrivals on deadline day, despite chasing a late deal for Anthony Elanga, while there was no movement on the Marc Guehi front.

It was suggested that Guehi was interested in joining Newcastle in the summer but he decided against forcing a move out of the club and Palace would not sell for a price Newcastle were willing to pay.

Howe remains a fan of Guehi though and he is a player who has been on Newcastle’s radar for some time.

It is suggested that the Newcastle hierarchy will hold a meeting soon to assess their recent transfer window and discuss the winter January window approach.

But it is likely that Newcastle will remain in the hunt for the 24-year-old to improve their centre-back options.

Guehi has two more years left on his contract with Crystal Palace and the London club consider him a valuable part of their squad.

It is also possible that when Newcastle decide to go back in for Guehi they will face heavyweight competition from other clubs.

Guehi may also have an even higher reputation as he is a starting England centre-back.