Brighton midfield star Yasin Ayari has revealed that new Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler’s ‘German training’ sessions are very hard and intense.

The young Sweden international joined the Premier League side last year January from Swedish side AIK.

He spent last season in the Championship, playing the first half of the campaign for Coventry City and the second half with Blackburn Rovers.

New Seagulls boss Hurzeler decided to not loan him this term and he has already made four appearances under the German.

Ayari admitted that previous boss Roberto De Zerbi’s training sessions used to be one hour long while Hurzeler’s training sessions are two hours long and very intense at the same time.

“He [Hurzeler] is very good and young, as you all know. He’s nice. It’s a fresh start”, Ayari told Aftonbladet about the new Brighton boss.

“With De Zerbi, we used to do maybe one-hour training sessions. Now it’s two-hour training sessions and it’s hard. German training, running a lot and great intensity.

“It’s a good thing, I’m still young, so it doesn’t affect me as much as it does the older ones.”

Ayari was a first-half substitute against Arsenal last weekend after James Milner was injured and he explained that playing the Premier League is fun.

“It’s fun. The Premier League is the best league in the world and it’s nice that I got to jump in so early against Arsenal, he could have brought anyone in, but he put me in.”

Ayari will be hoping to get a start against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town after the international break.