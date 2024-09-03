Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has pointed towards a Celtic star to show the type of player he feels the Gers are missing in their team.

Despite a busy summer transfer window where Philippe Clement signed a host of new players to boost his squad, Rangers suffered a 3-0 thrashing in this season’s first derby game against Celtic on Sunday at Parkhead.

31-year-old midfielder Callum McGregor played a key part in the clash for Celtic at the weekend and registered his third goal of the season in the 76th minute of the game.

Ferguson pointed out that McGregor’s presence in midfield helped players like Reo Hatate and Paulo Bernardo to express themselves freely going forward.

And he thinks that Rangers’ midfield lack an experienced head like McGregor who will be able to guide their younger players throughout the games.

“What Callum McGregor does is he allows players like Hatate and Bernardo to go and express themselves”, Ferguson said on the Go Radio Football show.

“He just stands in the middle of the pitch and manages them.

“That is what I think Rangers are really missing, an experienced head in there to manage younger players throughout the game.

“That is what Callum McGregor does.”

Clement was hamstrung in the summer transfer window as he needed to shift players out to bring fresh faces in.

Todd Cantwell secured a deadline day exit to Blackburn Rovers, while Scott Wright joined Birmingham City.

Rangers are now five points behind Celtic in the league table and are sitting in fourth position with seven points from four games.