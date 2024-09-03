Scotland boss Steve Clarke has decided to give a national team call-up to Rangers new boy Connor Barron as an extra body in his midfield, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old midfielder came through the Aberdeen academy system and this summer earned a move to Rangers.

Barron has been a regular in Philippe Clement’s starting line-up since his arrival at Ibrox and has won some plaudits for his performances.

Last week, the Tartan Army boss named a 24-man squad for Scotland’s Nations League clash against Poland and Portugal in the upcoming days.

However, it has been suggested that Clarke will be forced to change his squad with Scotland forward Che Adams being injured.

Adams is set to miss both the Nations League encounter against Poland and Portugal and it has been claimed that Clarke is opting to call up Rangers star Barron to replace him in the squad.

It is suggested that the Scotland boss wanted an extra body in his midfield and has decided to give Rangers midfielder Barron an opportunity in the upcoming Nations League games.

The 22-year-old has previously featured eleven times for the Scotland Under-21 squad and he will be hoping to impress Clarke during the international break to earn his first senior team cap.