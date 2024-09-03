Legendary broadcaster Richard Keys has warned Southampton boss Russell Martin to change his approach or he is heading quickly towards the sack.

Saints achieved promotion through Championship playoffs last season but they have started life in the Premier League badly under Martin.

The newly promoted Saints have lost all three of their opening matches, despite keeping the majority of the ball in all of those matches.

Keys insisted that Martin’s game plan reminds him of last year’s Burnley under Vincent Kompany, who is currently the manager of Bayern Munich, after the Clarets got relegated.

The legendary broadcaster issued a ‘wise up’ warning to the Saints boss and stressed that Martin can not keep insisting on his playing the ‘right way’ or it could hand him the sack in no time.

Keys wrote on his personal blog: “A quick mention for Russell Martin, who reckons his suicidal approach to the game would be ‘questioned less I was foreign’. No, it wouldn’t Russell.”

“Wise up man before it’s too late. Saints remind me of Burnley last season – who were, of course, managed by a foreigner.

“He too insisted he wanted to play the ‘right way’. He too got spanked most weekends and his team were all but down by Christmas.

“I said then Vincent Kompany’s approach was a season-long interview for a better job. Burnley fans reared up in his defence.

“But was I right wasn’t I? His mate Guardiola played him into Munich – and Burnley went down. He got what he wanted and he didn’t care a jot about Burnley.

“I’m not saying Martin is auditioning, but he’s heading for the exit door if Saints don’t change.”

Martin’s side will be looking to open their points tally when they host Manchester United after the international break on 14th September.

Erik ten Hag’s side also go into the game in need of a result, after being thrashed 3-0 by Liverpool at home.