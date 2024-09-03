Hibernian sporting director Malky Mackay has admitted when Celtic came in late for the Luke McCowan swoop, it was all over for Hibs’ hopes of taking him to Easter Road.

Hibs had been chasing the then Dundee skipper throughout the transfer window, and four of their bids were rejected, including on deadline day, when they were ready to go to £1m.

Celtic, however, put in a late bid worth over £1m for the 26-year-old Scot and secured his services, beating Hibernian.

Mackay revealed that Hibernian were prepared to offer £1m after their last bid was rejected on Friday, with the owner on board with such a proposal.

“Now, we had an owner absolutely willing to back that signing. Let me be really clear about that”, Mackay told the Edinburgh News about McCowan.

“I’ll tell you that he wanted to back it to the tune of a million pounds. The man was prepared to back that. I don’t mind saying that our owner was going to spend that.”

The Hibs sporting director believes that when Brendan Rodgers’ side came in with a bid, his side had no chance.

“Obviously once Celtic come in, you are not going to get that player. There’s not a lot we can do about that.”

McCowan joined Celtic on deadline day from Dundee, penning a three-year deal with the Scottish giants after Hibernian failed to sign him.

He made his Bhoys debut against Rangers in the Glasgow derby on Sunday.