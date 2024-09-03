St Gallen’s sporting director believes that the star they sold to Leeds United on deadline day had ‘earned’ his switch to Elland Road.

Daniel Farke accelerated his transfer business towards the end of the window with wingers Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon arriving, while on deadline day defender Isaac Schmidt completed a switch to Yorkshire.

It was a rush to get the deal done as Schmidt played on the Thursday night for St Gallen in their Conference League qualifier against Trabzonspor in Turkey and then arrived by jet in England on Friday afternoon.

The move eventually happened and it is one that St Gallen sporting director Roger Stilz believes that Schmidt ‘earned’, with Leeds a ‘great opportunity’ for him.

“Of course, we are saddened by Isaac’s departure so close to the end of the transfer window”, Stilz said in a statement.

“But this move to England is a great opportunity for him.

“Most importantly, Isaac has earned this move with his performance and commitment.”

Leeds are due to play host to Burnley at Elland Road after the international break and Schmidt will be looking to make his debut.

The defender was also the subject of interest from German side Werder Bremen in the summer window.