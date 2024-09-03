Austrian side Rapid Vienna are close to finalising a loan deal for Ryan Mmaee with Stoke City and the player is waiting for the green light to travel, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

In the summer of 2023, Stoke signed the Moroccan international from Hungarians Ferencvaros to solve their goalscoring issues.

However, Mmaee managed to score only three times in his 24 league appearances for the Potters.

The forward netted his last league goal in Stoke’s 1-1 draw against Watford in December.

Mmaee has featured three times in the league for Stoke this season, but his future is in doubt.

The forward has a suitor in the market in the form of Austrian side Rapid Vienna and they want to take him on loan.

It has been claimed that Stoke are finalising a deal with Rapid Vienna to sanction a loan exit for Mmaee.

Stoke will have the option to recall Mmaee in the January transfer window if they need his services, and Rapid Vienna will also have the option to make the move permanent.

It is suggested that Mmaee is waiting for green light from Stoke to travel to Austria to finalise his move.