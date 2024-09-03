Bradford City boss Graham Alexander believes that the youth set-ups of the top Premier League outfits try to mirror their senior team and as such he knows what to expect from Newcastle United Under-21s.

League Two outfit Bradford will take on the Magpies Under-21 side tonight in an EFL Trophy clash at home.

The Bantams are currently sitting ninth in the fourth tier of English football and Alexander insisted that he is fully concerned about his side’s performances.

Given Bradford do not regularly come up against Newcastle Under-21s there could be a surprise factor, but Alexander thinks he knows what to expect.

He believes the top teams have their Under-21s mirror the first team and he expects no less from Newcastle.

“The Premier League teams, they do try to mirror their senior team”, Alexander said in a press conference.

“So there is something you can take from that really.

“Not everyone does it but I think the top teams do it, they are looking to produce their players from that team to the next [team].”

Alexander also revealed that he knows the Magpies Under-21s’ style of play and admitted that he does not know much about the individual quality of the players they will field.

“So, we have done that today.

“We pretty much know what sort of formation they will play and what sort of style but the actual individuals we probably don’t know loads about.

“I know I say it a lot but I’m really focused about my team’s performance.”

Alexander will be looking to put out a team to counter Ben Dawson’s young Magpies side tonight in the EFL Trophy clash.