Fleetwood Town boss Charlie Adam has revealed that his side have studied games of the Aston Villa’s Under-21s and they will be prepared to lock horns with them this evening.

Aston Villa Under-21s are set to start their Football League Trophy campaign against Fleetwood Town tonight.

The Villa youngsters will face Adams’ Fleetwood Town, who are experiencing a good start of the season and only recently suffered their first defeat of this campaign against AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

Adams revealed that Fleetwood Town will field an experienced team with a couple of young players and stressed that the analysts and staff will prepare their team for the Aston Villa Under-21s game.

He admitted that with the help of Italian football analytics company Wyscout, they have acquired match videos of Aston Villa’s Under-21s games and have studied them.

When asked whether it is tough to prepare for a game against an Under-21 team, Adams told Fleetwood Town TV: “No, we have Wyscout.

“We can get games and we have watched two or three games of the Aston Villa Under-21s.

“The analysts will be prepared, the staff will be prepared.

“We know we will be a relatively experienced team with one or two young ones, which is something to look forward to and we will look to win the game.”

The Villa Under-21 side suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal Under-21s in the Premier League 2 last week and they will be eager to bounce back against Fleetwood Town tonight.