West Ham United are still considering not signing any free agent centre-back in the coming days as they keep all options on the table, according to ExWHUemployee.

Despite bringing in a host of players over the course of the transfer window, West Ham have not closed the door on signings.

Centre-backs Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd both left the London Stadium on loan deals before the window slammed shut.

Bringing in another centre-back is on the agenda at West Ham and they are fishing in the free agent pool.

Joel Matip has emerged as West Ham’s top target, with talks being held, while Mats Hummels is also under consideration.

However, West Ham could also take a look at the options and pass entirely.

They are not ruling out not signing a free agent defender and pushing ahead with the options at the back that they currently have.

Free agents could move to West Ham at any time as they are not restricted by the transfer window system, though if the Hammers wait then options they are keen on could go elsewhere.