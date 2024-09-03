Former Derby County star Shaun Barker has been left impressed with the performance of Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh, who he believes went up a level in the final 15 minutes against Bristol City.

The Crystal Palace loanee got his first goal for Paul Warne’s team, scoring in the 89th minute as the Rams registered their second win of the Championship season.

Barker was particularly impressed with Ozoh’s showing in the final ten to 15 minutes and believes that the teenager could easily have won Man of the Match award for his performance during that period.

Pointing to the differences in Ozoh’s performance in the matches against Middlesbrough and Bristol City Barker told Rams TV:” When you are dropping the two tens, I think against Middlesbrough when they dropped the tens in the position, David can be a little bit isolated.

“They found those little pockets a little bit too easy and it’s too hard for him to shift across and deal with them both.

“But as soon as they got the structure I thought he grew into the game.

“If you gave him another three or four minutes for choosing the player of the match he might have got it.

“He was that good in the last 5-10 minutes, he seemed to be more commanding, making more tackles didn’t lose the ball, drove forward got his goal.

“So another player that seemed to grow in confidence and his performance went up another level in the last ten 15 minutes.

“So, delighted for him,19 years old, only a few starts and what a player he is going to be for Derby this year.”

Derby’s next match in the Championship will be against Cardiff City when the clubs return from the international break.

Crystal Palace will be keeping close tabs on how Ozoh does during his loan spell at Pride Park, with the midfielder rated highly at Selhurst Park.