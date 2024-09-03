Wolves custodian Dan Bentley is expected to sign a contract extension at Molineux, according to talkSPORT.

The English shot-stopper joined the Premier League side in January 2023 after putting an end to his four-year stay at Bristol City.

Premier League giants Arsenal were looking to bring a new second-choice goalkeeper in and Bentley was high in their consideration.

They even made an approach for Bentley, which was rejected by Wolves as they were not ready to lose the 31-year-old.

Now it has been suggested that the English shot-stopper will extend his contract with the Molineux outfit.

Bentley initially joined on a two-and-a-half-year deal and it can be extended by two years; Wolves are ready to trigger that extension now.

He was signed as number two to Jose Sa, now he will be the backup to new signing Sam Johnstone ahead of the Portuguese shot-stopper.

Bentley kept a clean sheet against Burnley in the EFL Cup last week, where Wolves registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.