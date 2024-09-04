Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans has set his minimum expectations for the Villans in the Champions League this season.

After an impressive top-four finish last season under Unai Emery, the Villans have qualified for this season’s Champions League campaign.

They will make their first appearance in the Champions League when they face Swiss outfit Young Boys on 17th September.

Aston Villa will face the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus, Monaco, RB Leipzig and Celtic in the league phase of the Champions League.

Tielemans has stressed that the Villans should at least qualify for the playoff round to make it to the last 16 of the prestigious competition.

“Our ambitions in the Champions League? There are so many good teams”, Tielemans told VTM Nieuws about the Champions League.

“With that new system, it will depend on the match. Hopefully, we will at least make the playoffs.”

Tielemans and his team-mates will be looking to start their Champions League journey strongly against Swiss side Young Boys.