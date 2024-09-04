Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has revealed his view that one of Crystal Palace’s young talents has a little bit of Bukayo Saka about him.

The Eagles made decisions on a number of their young players over the course of the summer and sanctioned loan exits for a host of them.

Several were sent to the Championship to continue their development with Malcolm Ebiowei heading to Oxford United, David Ozoh joining Derby County and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi linking up with Sheffield United.

The chase for Rak-Sakyi was hugely fierce, with a host of Championship sides trying to sign him.

Sheffield United emerged as the winners and Clarke thinks the Blades have got an exciting talent.

He believes that the Crystal Palace winger has shades of Arsenal star Saka about him.

“Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, I remember talking about him a couple of years ago”, Clarke said on What the EFL.

“He is a really exciting young player. There’s a little bit of Bukayo Saka about him.

“He is an excellent right winger.”

Rak-Sakyi has made three appearances in the Championship for Sheffield United so far, but is still waiting for his first goal or assist.