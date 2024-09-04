Former Everton star Graham Stuart believes that the Toffees need to learn to be ruthless and put the game to bed to prevent any chance of a fight back from the opposition.

The Toffees were on the receiving end of a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth in what was their third match of the new season.

Sean Dyche’s side were 2-0 up until the 87th minute but three late goals from the visitors caused heartbreak.

Stuart believes that a 2-0 lead is a bit dicey as it leaves the chance of an opposition comeback.

And he thinks the need is to be ruthless and put the game to bed in order to prevent results like that from happening.

“The difficulty is picking yourself up after a result like that – there was so much good for 87 minutes. They played some wonderful football”, Stuart told the BBC.

“The frustration from my perspective is when you’re on top and you’re 2-0 up, it is a dicey scoreline.

“It only takes a little break, they get a goal and they find a way back into the game.

“You’ve got to be ruthless – we had chances to go three/four goals up.

“There’s no way back from that and that’s the frustration.

“We have got to start learning to be really ruthless out there and put teams to bed, then stuff like that doesn’t happen.”

Having conceded ten goals in three matches, Dyche’s side find themselves at the bottom of the table.

They face Aston Villa next on 14th September.