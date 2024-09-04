Anderlecht sporting director Jesper Fredberg has described Southampton loan star Samuel Edozie as a bright young talent, who possesses good technical abilities, particularly in one-on-one situations.

The Belgian transfer window does not close until 6th September and the Brussels club took the opportunity to sign the Manchester City academy graduate on loan for the season.

It is the 22-year-old’s first spell away since joining the Saints in September 2022 and managing 63 appearances for the club’s first-team.

The Belgian club’s sporting director, while giving his opinion on the signing, highlighted the qualities of Edozie which he feels will add to the strength of their team.

Fredberg further took time to insist that with the addition of Edozie, Anderlecht are adding more variety and competition to their squad.

“With Samuel, we’re bringing in a bright young talent who can play on both sides on the wing”, Edozie told his club’s official website.

“He possesses good technical abilities, especially in one-on-one situations.

“By bringing him in we’re adding more competition and variety to the squad.

“We believe we can give Samuel the opportunity to show himself here and help the team this season.”

Edozie progressed through Manchester City’s youth ranks and played one game for their senior side before joining Saints.