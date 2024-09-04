Ex-EFL star Adrian Clarke is of the view that new Blackpool boss Steve Bruce will be a figurehead coach who makes the decisions, but the responsibility of coaching the team will be delegated to his assistant managers.

The Seasiders parted ways with Neil Critchley after their defeat in their first two league games and recently announced Bruce as their new manager.

Bruce joined Blackpool with his long-time assistant Steve Agnew and he will also be assisted by Richard Keogh and Stephen Dobbie as his first team coaches.

The former EFL star thinks that Bruce is someone who will offer his in-game knowledge and bring calm to the club, while he will be the one making decisions as a figurehead manager.

Clarke believes that Bruce’s focus will not be handling the day-to-day coaching, as he added that his assistants in the form of Agnew, Keogh and Dobbie will be in charge of the training sessions

“He is going to make the decisions isn’t he?”, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast.

“He is going to make the decision over the team, but he is not going to do a lot of coaching.

“He is more of a figurehead manager, someone that brings calm and in-game knowledge and experience to the table.

“But I suspect that Agnew, Keogh and Dobbie will do the legwork here.”

Blackpool are set to face Huddersfield Town at the weekend and it will be the first test for Bruce as the Seasiders manager.