Hibernian are exploring the free agent market to give themselves another attacking option, but former Derby County forward Dwight Gayle is not an option they are exploring, according to the Hibs Observer.

After finishing in the bottom six of the Scottish Premiership table last season, the Scottish side have made efforts to better equip the side for the challenge this year.

They have signed a significant number of players already but despite the summer transfer window having now closed, efforts are still being made to add to David Gray’s arsenal.

A striker is now the manager’s requirement and the free agent market is being explored and a move could be made in the coming days.

Though no clear target has yet emerged one name has been cancelled out.

Former Derby hitman Gayle has been linked with a possible move north of the border to Easter Road.

Gayle is a free agent after being released by Derby at the end of his contract.

Hibs though are not chasing the former Rams star.

Gayle can join a club at any time as he is a free agent, which is sure to make him an attractive proposition.