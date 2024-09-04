West Ham United new boy Niclas Fullkrug has admitted that he still needs some time to adjust to the Premier League side.

The Irons signed the Germany international from Borussia Dortmund this summer on a deal worth £27m after failing to land Jhon Duran from Aston Villa.

Julen Lopetegui has given him minutes in all three Premier League matches so far, but he started only one match, in the EFL Cup last month.

The 31-year-old has admitted that he is going through a big change in England, as everything in the shape of training and pitches are different from Germany.

Adapting to so many changes takes time and Fullkrug accepted that he will need a bit more time a adjust to the English game.

“I still need a little time to settle in”, the West Ham striker told a press conference about him needing time at the London Stadium to settle in.

“The training is different, the pitches are different, the way of playing is different. It’s a big change, so I’m giving myself time.”

Fullkrug will be looking to make an impact when West Ham face Fulham after the international break on 14th September.