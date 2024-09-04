Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin has concerns regarding not seeing enough of West Bromwich Albion new boy Devante Cole so far this season.

West Brom, in their attempt to bolster their attacking department, signed Cole from Barnsley on a free transfer this summer.

Cole netted 33 goals in the league for Barnsley in the last two seasons but has featured for only 14 minutes in the league so far.

Parkin admitted that West Brom centre forward Josh Maja has begun the season in an impressive manner, but is concerned regarding not seeing the former Barnsley star enough.

He thinks that West Brom did cunning business by snatching Cole on a free transfer from Barnsley this summer and is waiting to see him in action.

“One little concern I have is that Daryl Dike is still out, Josh Maja has obviously started brilliantly”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“Not really seen Devante Cole as of yet.

“I thought given his return at Barnsley last couple of seasons that was a good bit of a business on a free transfer.

“So I’m just waiting to see what the script is there, whether he is just getting up to speed or up to the tactics of Carlos Corberan.”

Cole featured in West Brom Under-21s’ game against Stoke City Under-21s on Sunday, where he scored a brace in their 5-0 win.