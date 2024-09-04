Newcastle United sporting director Paul Mitchell has stressed the importance of the club being willing to not overpay in the transfer market.

Eddie Howe ended the summer transfer window without having signed the centre-back and winger he had been hoping for.

Newcastle refused to meet Crystal Palace’s asking price for Marc Guehi, while they made a late effort to take Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

Mitchell has come in for criticism for failing to land players for Howe’s squad, with some arguing the current Newcastle group is weaker than last season.

The Magpies sporting director though feels that setting a marker that the club will not overpay was an important thing to do.

“It’s about setting precedents to the market that we will pay fair value for the right profile”, Mitchell told a press conference.

“It shouldn’t be misconceived of a lack of ambition, I just think that’s the model you have to work in the modern game now.”

Newcastle have been looking to make sure they finish in a European spot this season, but may even need to dip into the transfer window in January if their bid to do so starts to flag.