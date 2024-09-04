Tottenham Hotspur made a number of signings over the course of the summer transfer window and one of the new arrivals is already feeling settled, with golf possibly on the agenda.

Ange Postecoglou made four big signings of note in the summer with Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert arriving.

Spurs agreed a deal for 18-year-old Swedish midfielder Bergvall in February and he joined them during pre-season in the summer.

Bergvall managed to impress Postecoglou during Tottenham’s pre-season and has already made three appearances for Spurs coming off the bench in the Premier League.

The youngster, who is currently with the national team, revealed that everything at Tottenham feels like a step up from Djurgarden and praised the north London outfit’s facilities and coaches.

When asked about things he has found better in Spurs than his previous club, Bergvall was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “It is everything.

“Facilities, recovery, food. Everything becomes like a better step.

“The training, the coaches, everything in general.”

Bergvall also stated that he is settling well and loving life in London and added that he is enjoying off-the-pitch activities there.

The Spurs starlet also stressed that playing golf is one of the off-the-pitch activities that he likes to do and enjoys.

“I have settled in well”, he added.

“Since I signed last winter, the apartment and everything was ready when I arrived.

“I’m enjoying myself.

“I can go down for a coffee, and have lots of activities in London, like playing golf, so there’s lots to do”.

Bergvall will be hoping that Jon Dahl Tomasson will give him his national team debut during the ongoing international break.