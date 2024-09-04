Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Millwall winger Duncan Watmore is the ‘most annoyingly inconsistent’ player but has the ability to win games for his team singlehandedly.

The 30-year-old joined Millwall from Middlesbrough last season and has managed to establish himself as a key part of their starting line-up.

Watmore has begun the season in impressive form in front of the opposition goal and at the weekend scored a goal, providing an excellent performance to help Millwall to their first league victory of this season against Sheffield Wednesday.

Parkin stated that fans love him due to his high working rate and enthusiasm and stressed that Watmore has become a talisman for Millwall.

Former Championship star Parkin pointed out that the winger can singlehandedly win Millwall games on his day but stated that Watmore has been a most inconsistent player throughout his career.

“I think he is probably the most annoying inconsistent player out there because I think on his day he is just relentless and can win games single handedly, but it probably just does not happen enough”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I think because of his endeavour and his work rate, the fans, everywhere he has been, really liked him.

“He is talismanic for Millwall at the moment.

“Put one on the plate for Josh Coburn and scored a goal himself.”

Watmore has so far scored four times in four games for Millwall this season in the league and the Lions will be hoping that he will be able to maintain his form against Luton Town on 14th September.