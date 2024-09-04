Fleetwood Town defender James Bolton has termed Aston Villa star Emiliano Buendia’s first goal against the Cod Army on Tuesday as unreal.

Aston Villa Under-21s took on Fleetwood Town on Tuesday in their opening game of the EFL Trophy this season.

Buendia scored twice in the first half to help the young Aston Villa side register a 3-2 victory over their League Two opponents.

The Argentine opened the scoring with a volley from Ross Barkley’s corner in the 28th minute of the game, which Fleetwood star Bolton hailed as an unreal goal.

Bolton stressed that not every player is capable of scoring a goal like Buendia did with his volley and added that the Argentine’s performance highlights the quality Aston Villa have in their team.

When asked about Buendia’s goal, Bolton told Fleetwood Town’s in-house media: “Unreal! Unreal, like, I suppose, probably [could have] fallen to everybody else but him and as soon as it was his foot, I knew it was going in.

“Not everybody could do that really, to be honest, but that is the quality they got and that is why they get paid the big bucks.”

Buendia was not the only first-team player Unai Emery allowed to feature in the Tuesday night game, as Barkley, Jacob Ramsey and Lamare Bogarde played a part in the EFL Trophy clash.