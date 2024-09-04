West Ham United have still not made a final decision about signing a centre-back despite suggestions a deal with John Egan is on the cards, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are keen to add another centre-back to the ranks after Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd left on loan.

With the window having slammed shut, West Ham are having to focus their efforts on the free agent market.

Several options have been looked at, including Joel Matip, but it has appeared that Egan was the player that West Ham would sign.

He could be set to have a trial with the Hammers and even feature in a behind closed doors game.

However, West Ham have not yet decided to sign Egan.

They have not made a final decision on signing the defender and the club are still considering their options.

With free agents able to join at any time, West Ham will be keen to take the time they need to make the right call.