An Aston Villa injury absentee is ‘not far off’ from making a comeback, despite not featuring in the EFL Trophy earlier this week, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Unai Emery took the decision to field a number of senior players with the Aston Villa Under-21 side that played Fleetwood Town this week.

Villa won the game 3-2 helped by two superb goals from Emi Buendia, while Ross Barkley, Jacob Ramsey and Lamare Bogarde also featured.

It had been thought that centre-back Tyrone Mings, on his way back from injury, could also be involved at Fleetwood.

The defender was not part of the matchday squad in the EFL Trophy though.

Nevertheless, Mings is ‘not far off’ and it was ‘touch and go’ whether he would feature against the Cod Army.

Mings will now step up his work over the international break as he aims to put himself at the disposal of Emery.

The 31-year-old defender clocked just 31 minutes of playing time for Aston Villa last season before suffering a cruciate ligament injury.