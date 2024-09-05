Bristol Rovers boss Matt Taylor has hailed the Gas’ upcoming opponents Barnsley and Wigan Athletic as monstrous clubs, but stressed that his team are not daunted with the task in hand.

The Gas’, who are hoping to challenge in the top half of League One, are currently ninth in the league table and have some tough games ahead.

This weekend, Bristol Rovers are set to visit Oakwell to face promotion contenders Barnsley before welcoming Wigan Athletic at home on 14th September.

Taylor pointed out that after the end of the transfer window, his Bristol Rovers team can now settle as there will be no more incomings and outgoings until January.

He added that his team know that there are areas in their game they have to improve, but stated that the squad are looking forward to the upcoming games against Barnsley and Wigan.

Taylor thinks Wigan and Barnsley are monstrous clubs but stressed that his Bristol Rovers side are not fearful of them and the task in hand.

“We’re looking forward to going there and putting on a performance”, Taylor told Bristol Rovers in-house media.

“But then in the end we go to Barnsley and Wigan, a playoff team from last year and an ex-Premier League team.

“They are monstrous clubs, but we’re not daunted by that task; we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re buoyed by our previous performances; we know we have to improve in certain areas, but we’re really looking forward to it, and I suppose, this group can now settle a little bit, settle into their own company without the worry or expectation of players coming in or players going out.”

Taylor has brought in a host of new players in the summer transfer window and now his task will be to get the best out of them and help the club achieve their goals.