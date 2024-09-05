Charlton Athletic’s capture of former Luton Town star Dan Potts is likely to be a deal that initially runs through until January, according to the South London Press.

Potts is a free agent after parting ways with Luton at the end of his contract earlier in the summer.

He did not get a club while the transfer window was open but clubs can still sign him as he is a free agent.

League One giants Charlton Athletic are set to snap up the former West Ham United star, with Jones being a big fan of what he can bring to the table.

While insisting that announcements are set to be made Jones said at a press conference: “Look, we’ll have announcements on that in terms of things.”

According to the boss, while he loves young players because they are blank canvasses, he also loves to have experienced ready-made players, something Potts is.

“I love to work with young players to develop them and make them better – giving them opportunities because they are like blank canvasses.

“I also like players who are really ready-made and have done really well at the level.

Charlton’s capture of Potts will run until January initially, giving the midfielder every incentive to impress and earn a longer deal.

Potts failed to make even a single appearance for Luton Town last season, though he was on the bench a few times.