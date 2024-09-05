Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has picked out a Luton Town talent he is hugely excited by after seeing him at close quarters.

The Hatters are looking to shrug off the gloom of relegation from the Premier League and enjoy a strong campaign in the Championship this term.

Boss Rob Edwards has not been afraid to blood youngsters so far this season and one Luton talent has caught Parkin’s eye.

The former striker was watching as Luton took on QPR and was taken by young midfielder Zack Nelson, who came on as a late substitute.

Parkin was impressed by what Nelson showed during the short time he was on the pitch and is convinced by his talent.

“He played for six minutes, so I haven’t got a lot to go on from that night, but he had a 100 per cent pass completion and he came on in the 84th, 85th minute and he had eleven touches”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“It was weird in the commentary because I just was really taken by him straight away. His five or six bits of involvement he was immaculate.

“It was his decision making I really enjoyed.

“He is a central midfielder Zack Nelson, 19 years old, attacking midfield player and I think Rob Edwards has hopes he can play as a false 9, a number 10; he can play wide as well.



“But his decision making was just brilliant.

“Immediately after he came on he put one delicious ball in from the right hand side.”

Nelson spent time in the youth set-up at Tottenham Hotspur before he moved to Luton and made his debut for the club in the Premier League last season.