Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin is of the view that Birmingham City new boy Jay Stansfield has the opportunity to become the hero of the club by taking them to the Premier League.

Stansfield played last season on loan at Birmingham City and the club hierarchy made it their goal to sign him on a permanent transfer this summer.

Blues stunned the division by agreeing to a League One record deal with Fulham, where they paid a fee in the north of £10m to secure the signature of the centre forward.

Parkin believes that Stansfield has an opportunity to recreate what Paul Mullin did for Wrexham by leading them to multiple promotions.

He stressed that Stansfield will become Premier League material soon and pointed out that the youngster could become a hero at St. Andrew’s by helping them to the top tier of English football.

“Look what Paul Mullin did, for example, when there was a project that clearly has the aspirations and financial backing to go through the divisions”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“He has been there; they love him and you have to put all that into the equation and there is an opportunity for him in the next two or three years to get into the Premier League with Birmingham City, where he would be an absolute hero and he is going to have a nice payback as well.

“I get it all, but it is just probably that it is still a gamble even though he will be nearly ready to be contributing in the Premier League.”

Birmingham City are set to face Wrexham after the international break and all eyes will be on whether Stansfield’s name will be in Chris Davies’ starting line-up for the game.