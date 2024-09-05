New Everton signing Tim Iroegbunam has revealed that he has learned a lot over the past few years and now feels ready for the challenge at Goodison Park.

The Toffees made an early move in the summer transfer market to sign the young midfielder from Aston Villa on a three-year deal.

Sean Dyche’s side spent around £9m on the transfer, adding another midfielder to the mix to boost their options ahead of the campaign.

Iroegbunam insists that by playing first-team football at Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers, he has come to learn a lot and now feels ready for the next challenge of his life, which Everton will provide.

Describing himself as a character, the 21-year-old told Everton’s official website: “I’m a laid-back character, that’s just who I am.

“I just take each day as it comes, really.

“I think it helps me but if you’re too laid back it can look like you don’t care – but, obviously, that’s never the case. It’s just in my character.

“I’ve learned a lot over the past few years and I feel ready for this next challenge now.

“Having come through from Under-21s football to the first team at Villa, and a loan at QPR, which helped me a lot, especially with the physical side of things, I’m ready to really push on.”

Iroegbunam played 19 first-team matches for Aston Villa, 17 of which came last season.

He gathered European experience by representing the club in the Europa Conference League.