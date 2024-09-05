Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin believes that Sheffield Wednesday’s lack of adequate and quality signings is putting Danny Rohl under enormous pressure.

Last season, the Owls narrowly escaped from the grasp of relegation and this summer they were determined to not repeat the mistakes from the last campaign.

However, Rohl’s side have not had their desired start of the season despite bringing in some new faces through the door before the end of the window.

Parkin is of the view that the Owls have failed to bring in quality signings to strengthen their squad and pointed out that they are suffering from a lack of depth in the squad.

He believes that due to their poor transfer decisions in the summer window, Rohl is now under huge pressure to make Sheffield Wednesday competitive in the league.

He also pointed out that the last few games have pinpointed a huge concern regarding their midfield, which is failing to create opportunities for the forwards and is easy to bypass for the opposition.

“I think just the lack of depth in the squad and lack of quality signings is basically putting enormous pressure on Danny Rohl to continue to impress and make up that difference, that he is having to do when you look in comparison to the teams they are going to be jostling with”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“The last few weeks have been desperate; they have not created anything.

“I am sick and tired of talking about Sheffield Wednesday’s midfield; the way Leeds bypassed them and the way they capitulated at Millwall is a huge concern.”

Sheffield Wednesday are only one point clear of the relegation zone and Rohl will be hoping to find a way to turn their season around quickly after the international break.