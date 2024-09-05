Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will not sanction the sale of Kieran Trippier without the ability to sign a replacement, according to the Daily Mail.

Tripper is unhappy with his situation at St James’ Park after having lost his starting spot to Tino Livramento.

He was linked with a move away from St James’ Park all summer but eventually, nothing concrete happened and he still remains on Newcastle United’s books.

Trippier has interest from Turkey where multiple clubs are keen to land him.

With the Turkish transfer open until 13th September clubs from the country can still take make moves for the player.

Even if Trippier does want to move on to Turkey though, he is set to be disappointed.

Newcastle United manager Howe is fond of the veteran and rates him highly.

With the English transfer window now closed, meaning that there is no chance to sign a replacement, Howe will not sanction the sale of Tripper.

Howe is not willing to let him go without being able to sign a replacement.

Tripper is therefore set to stay put at St James’ Park until at least January, when the window opens again.